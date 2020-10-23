IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) vs. Quotient Technology (OTCMKTS:QUOT) Head-To-Head Survey

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) and Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Quotient Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -42.29% -158.24% -38.48% Quotient Technology -13.42% -19.34% -9.48%

IDW Media has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and Quotient Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $62.60 million 0.57 -$26.43 million N/A N/A Quotient Technology $436.16 million 1.81 -$37.06 million ($0.34) -25.65

IDW Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for IDW Media and Quotient Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Quotient Technology 1 1 4 1 2.71

Quotient Technology has a consensus target price of $10.23, indicating a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than IDW Media.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of IDW Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quotient Technology beats IDW Media on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides entertainment products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment, and CTM. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes television series content based on comics and graphic novels. The CTM segment develops and distributes print and digital-based advertising and information to small and medium-sized businesses in targeted tourist markets. It also offers brochure distribution, publishing, and digital distribution services, as well as the VisitorFun Card program. This segment owns and services approximately 19,000 display stations at travel, tourism, and entertainment venues, including hotels and other lodgings, corporate and community venues, transportation terminals and hubs, tourist attractions, and entertainment venues in approximately 32 states and provinces in the United States and Canada. In addition, it sells touchscreen advertising and information delivery systems, as well as services and maintains content on systems sold to third parties. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Newark, New Jersey.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc., a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties. It also operates Quotient Retailer iQ, a digital platform to engage with shoppers across their websites, mobiles, e-commerce, and social channels. It serves approximately 700 CPGs, representing approximately 2,000 brands, including various food, beverage, personal, and household product manufacturers; retail partners representing various classes of trade, such as grocery retailers, as well as drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channels; and consumers visiting its websites, mobile properties, and social channels. The company was formerly known as Coupons.com Incorporated and changed its name to Quotient Technology Inc. in October 2015. Quotient Technology Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

