Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after buying an additional 772,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after buying an additional 438,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,769,000 after purchasing an additional 367,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $61,212,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $203.32 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $207.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.60 and a 200 day moving average of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,361.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.69.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

