iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR) fell 11.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 114,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 466,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, Director Scott Davis sold 248,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 278,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,864.50. Also, Senior Officer Johan Grandin sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$33,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$82,057.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,750.

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

