Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $786,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BJAN opened at $30.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

