Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INO. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,099.02% and a negative return on equity of 120.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $371,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,966 shares in the company, valued at $837,991.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,109,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 555,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 223,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 333,382 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

