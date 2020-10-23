Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inozyme Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

INZY opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66. Inozyme Pharma has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($7.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($6.16). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 187,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

