Insider Buying: Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) Insider Purchases £14,970.25 in Stock

Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) insider Neil James Catto acquired 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, with a total value of £14,970.25 ($19,558.73).

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 264.50 ($3.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Boohoo Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 324.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 312.79.

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 374.55 ($4.89).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.