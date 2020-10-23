Insider Buying: Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW.AX) (ASX:CLW) Insider Buys A$19,998.06 in Stock

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW.AX) (ASX:CLW) insider David Harrison purchased 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.80 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of A$19,998.06 ($14,284.33).

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is A$4.71.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (CLW.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.75%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

