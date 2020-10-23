Insider Buying: Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) (CVE:CMU) Insider Purchases C$56,960.00 in Stock

Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) (CVE:CMU) insider Primex Investments Ltd. acquired 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$56,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,221,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,909,120.

Shares of Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) stock opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.14. Comet Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.69.

Get Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) alerts:

About Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.