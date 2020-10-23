Insider Buying: Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) (CVE:CMU) Insider Purchases C$56,960.00 in Stock

Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) (CVE:CMU) insider Primex Investments Ltd. acquired 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$56,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,221,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,909,120.

Shares of Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V) stock opened at C$3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.14. Comet Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$3.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.69.

About Comet Industries Ltd. (CMU.V)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

