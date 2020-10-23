Insider Buying: Viva Energy Group Limited (VEA.AX) (ASX:VEA) Insider Acquires A$16,900.00 in Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (VEA.AX) (ASX:VEA) insider Sarah Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.69 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of A$16,900.00 ($12,071.43).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.35.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Viva Energy Group Limited (VEA.AX)’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Viva Energy Group Limited (VEA.AX)’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products to a network of approximately 1,300 retail service stations, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

