Insider Buying: Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) Insider Acquires A$1,286,450.00 in Stock

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL) insider Robert Millner bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$25.73 ($18.38) per share, with a total value of A$1,286,450.00 ($918,892.86).

Robert Millner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Robert Millner bought 100,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$24.98 ($17.84) per share, with a total value of A$2,497,600.00 ($1,784,000.00).

On Monday, October 5th, Robert Millner bought 45,000 shares of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$23.71 ($16.94) per share, with a total value of A$1,066,995.00 ($762,139.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$19.35.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This is an increase from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous Final dividend of $0.34. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

About Washington H. Soul Pattinson and

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of shares, coal mining, gold and copper mining and refining, property investment, and consulting businesses. The company operates through Investing Activities; Energy; Copper, Gold and Zinc Operations; and Property segments.

