Insider Selling: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Sells $1,188,437.25 in Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 23,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,188,437.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,717,541.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.
About Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.
