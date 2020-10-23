Insider Selling: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Sells $754,159.65 in Stock

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $754,159.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 137,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $994,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,029,362.20.

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,003,694.76.

BBU opened at $32.87 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 585,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 227,725 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,969,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,118,000 after acquiring an additional 65,992 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBU has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

