Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $272,280.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $272,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 910,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,650,230.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $265,680.00.

On Monday, October 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $89,390.00.

On Friday, October 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $89,640.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $87,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $88,660.00.

On Monday, October 5th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $88,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $84,900.00.

On Friday, September 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $81,910.00.

On Monday, September 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $248,670.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $85,730.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 206.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CorVel by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.