Insider Selling: Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) CEO Sells $14,616.21 in Stock

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 183 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $14,616.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Magellan Health stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. Magellan Health Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.41.
Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.
Magellan Health Company Profile
Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.
