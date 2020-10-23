Insider Selling: Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) CEO Sells $14,616.21 in Stock

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 183 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $14,616.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,246. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Magellan Health stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. Magellan Health Inc has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.41.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Magellan Health by 180.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Magellan Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Magellan Health by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

