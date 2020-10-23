Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells $27,134.10 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $27,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,467,264.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $463,564.86.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -76.65 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Upwork by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth about $572,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Upwork by 82.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Upwork in the second quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPWK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

