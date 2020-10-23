Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells $179,700.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Monday, October 12th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $153,800.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $154,800.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $153,500.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $162,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $198,700.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $175,500.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $170,500.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $164,900.00.

NYSE YEXT opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $88.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yext by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,860,000 after purchasing an additional 872,904 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at $7,993,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 81.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after buying an additional 334,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,517,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,987,000 after buying an additional 303,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Yext from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.