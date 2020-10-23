Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lowered by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,693 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 68,665 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

