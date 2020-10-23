Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns “Sell” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTC. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.56.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.