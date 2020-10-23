Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $123.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ICE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.77.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $99.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average is $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $298,400.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,688,097. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after buying an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 246.7% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 631,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,872,000 after buying an additional 449,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,519,000 after buying an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 121.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,946,000 after buying an additional 338,948 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

