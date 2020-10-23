Interfor (TSE:IFP) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has C$22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$23.50 target price on Interfor and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

IFP opened at C$16.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.02. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$4.75 and a 12-month high of C$19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$396.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Interfor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

