International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
IMXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of International Money Express from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.
IMXI opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.36.
In other news, major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $57,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,072,447 shares of company stock valued at $65,390,070. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.
