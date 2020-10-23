International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Money Express from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of International Money Express from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Get International Money Express alerts:

IMXI opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.36.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.77%. Equities analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $57,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rincon sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,072,447 shares of company stock valued at $65,390,070. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,128,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Money Express by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.