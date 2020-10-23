International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Get International Money Express alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JMP Securities raised International Money Express from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered International Money Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised International Money Express from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

IMXI opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $570.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 55.77% and a net margin of 7.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jose Perez-Villarreal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $844,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 126,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $57,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,072,447 shares of company stock worth $65,390,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 608.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 33.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 110.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth about $6,128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 47,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.