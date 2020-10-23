International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Get International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) alerts:

IPF opened at GBX 64.30 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $102.81 million and a PE ratio of -6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.27, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. International Personal Finance plc has a 1 year low of GBX 32.55 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 179.80 ($2.35).

International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (27.70) (($0.36)) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that International Personal Finance plc will post 2997.0001934 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.