Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $182,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $589,680.00. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 52,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 78.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 475,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 209,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

