Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,482 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,076% compared to the typical volume of 126 call options.

BRX opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.39. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 70.1% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,744,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,827,000 after buying an additional 1,955,800 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 63.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,869,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,787,000 after buying an additional 1,115,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after buying an additional 745,086 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 105.3% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,416,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after buying an additional 726,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 220.9% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 953,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after buying an additional 656,227 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 398 retail centers comprise approximately 70 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

