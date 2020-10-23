Investors Purchase High Volume of The Greenbrier Companies Call Options (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 1,385 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,094% compared to the typical volume of 116 call options.

Several analysts have commented on GBX shares. 140166 upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In related news, Director Duane Charles Mcdougall sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $268,175.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,823.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $755,707 in the last 90 days. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

