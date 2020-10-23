Investors Research Corp Buys 2,169 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 4,171.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $131.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.