Investors Research Corp Buys 600 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $408,626,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $126,323,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,496,000 after purchasing an additional 936,838 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,852,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,131,000 after purchasing an additional 733,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.9% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,065,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $175,525,000 after purchasing an additional 398,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of MMP stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

MMP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.