Investors Research Corp Buys New Shares in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Investors Research Corp owned about 0.10% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 388,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 55,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 126,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 91,283 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,431,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 162,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

VSDA stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.