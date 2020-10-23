Investors Research Corp Cuts Stock Position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,150 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Entercom Communications by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 407,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entercom Communications by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 66,524 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Entercom Communications by 37.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,217,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 331,811 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entercom Communications by 9.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Entercom Communications in the second quarter worth $1,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Shares of ETM stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $201.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $175.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ETM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.63.

In related news, CEO David J. Field acquired 93,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $133,177.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,329,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,725.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Field acquired 96,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $140,293.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,329,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,323.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 341,101 shares of company stock worth $504,409. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.