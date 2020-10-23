Investors Research Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 747,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 421,651 shares during the period. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BSAC opened at $15.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $586.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

