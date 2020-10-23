Investors Research Corp Grows Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after buying an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 24,047 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after buying an additional 188,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $37.36 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,712.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

