Investors Research Corp Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,618.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,092.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,510.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,446.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.