Investors Research Corp Has $126,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Wealthcare Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 75,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 173,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.01. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

