Investors Research Corp Has $324,000 Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Investors Research Corp cut its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2,133.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $103,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth $128,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by $0.94. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SIG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.