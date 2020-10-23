Investors Research Corp Has $64,000 Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1,612.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in Unilever by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UN stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

