Investors Research Corp Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 64.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in The Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in The Boeing by 23,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing by 465.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $169.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. 140166 dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.82.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

