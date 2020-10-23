Investors Research Corp Increases Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 44.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 142,886 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 18.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,565,000 after buying an additional 354,224 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 39.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 127.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $92.50.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

