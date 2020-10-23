Investors Research Corp Invests $260,000 in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 445.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 603,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 179,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

FHLC stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $55.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.