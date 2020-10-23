Investors Research Corp Invests $299,000 in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 1.34% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 90,854 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 131,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 87,673 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

LGOV stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62.

