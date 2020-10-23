Investors Research Corp Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Investors Research Corp lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.04. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

