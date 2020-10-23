Investors Research Corp Lowers Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Investors Research Corp lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $343,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $107.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $1,436,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,039,395.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $5,354,900. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

