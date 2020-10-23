Investors Research Corp Raises Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $281.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.32 and a 200-day moving average of $254.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

