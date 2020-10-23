Investors Research Corp Reduces Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Investors Research Corp lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 994,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,775,000 after buying an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 22,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of FITB opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

