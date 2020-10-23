Investors Research Corp Reduces Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,925 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 736.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 523,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMI. Barclays upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.19.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

