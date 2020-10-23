Investors Research Corp Sells 11,485 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.01. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $30.38.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDCO. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.