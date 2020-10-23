Investors Research Corp Sells 140 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 97.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 205.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.01. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a twelve month low of $188.08 and a twelve month high of $295.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.65.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $2.13. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

COKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.