Investors Research Corp Sells 22,495 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Investors Research Corp cut its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,495 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. 30.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $177.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.14). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $227.94 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 4,062 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $25,671.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,275 shares in the company, valued at $64,938. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.