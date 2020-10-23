Investors Research Corp Sells 2,825 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCEP. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,701,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,455,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,045,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,198,000 after buying an additional 1,295,098 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,328,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,204,000 after buying an additional 916,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,032,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after buying an additional 734,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. ABN Amro raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

